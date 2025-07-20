Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

ITRN stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $772.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 29.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

