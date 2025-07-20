Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 16,092 Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja purchased 21,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 65,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This trade represents a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 2.6%

Select Medical stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Select Medical declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

