Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,664 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ePlus were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,898,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,945 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $43,517,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ePlus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ePlus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Trading Down 1.2%

ePlus stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

