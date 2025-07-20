Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $230,000 Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 135.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,184.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AtriCure by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,512. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

