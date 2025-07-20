Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 989.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 655,655 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1,222.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 431,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 398,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $6,574,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $5,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PD

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.