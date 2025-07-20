Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $249.91.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

