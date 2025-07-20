Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $101.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,339,000 after acquiring an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,723,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,583,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,003,000 after purchasing an additional 97,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

