The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Wall Street Zen cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Cooper Companies stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.