The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $708.31 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $647.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

