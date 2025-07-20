Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $79.28 on Friday. Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

