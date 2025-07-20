Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – July 17th

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai, Super Micro Computer, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement or commercialize AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision and robotics. These firms can range from software providers and cloud‐service operators to semiconductor manufacturers whose products power AI workloads. Investing in AI stocks offers exposure to the growth potential and transformative impact of artificial intelligence across multiple industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 134,327,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,637,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,627,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,133,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.05. 2,304,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Recommended Stories