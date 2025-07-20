Top Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – July 17th

Get alerts:

Karman, NetSol Technologies, and RF Industries are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially sound companies with a long track record of reliable performance, strong market presence, and stable earnings. Investors often favor them for their relative safety, predictable dividends, and resilience during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 353,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.34. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $55.75.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 48,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of 198.60 and a beta of 1.02. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.31.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 17,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $74.58 million, a PE ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 0.78. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.61.

