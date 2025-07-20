Top Casino Stocks To Follow Now – July 17th

Get alerts:

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or manage casinos and related hospitality properties. Their performance is driven by gaming revenue, tourism trends and consumer discretionary spending, making them sensitive to economic cycles and regulatory changes. Investors in casino stocks often seek growth tied to rising travel and leisure demand but should be mindful of volatility from competition, policy shifts and shifts in consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,280,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,687. Sharplink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,963. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $175.59 and a 12 month high of $302.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.04.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,556. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

