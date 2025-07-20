Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Now – July 17th

Get alerts:

NetApp, CommVault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that provide on-demand, internet-based data storage and management services. Owning these stocks gives investors exposure to the expanding market for scalable, remote data hosting, backup and retrieval solutions. Their performance often tracks trends in enterprise cloud adoption, data growth and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $105.67. 1,320,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,756. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $119.67 and a one year high of $192.01. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.36.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.48. 50,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58.

