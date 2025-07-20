Top Streaming Stocks To Watch Now – July 18th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Warner Bros. Discovery, Spotify Technology, Trade Desk, Walt Disney, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose core business is delivering digital content—such as video, music or live events—over the internet on an on-demand or live basis. Their market value is driven largely by subscriber growth, library size, licensing deals and technology infrastructure, making them sensitive to content spending and user engagement metrics. Prominent examples include Netflix, Spotify, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.07. 110,284,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,000,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

APP traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $365.15. 3,656,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.81. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

WBD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 94,470,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,270,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $28.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $692.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,359. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,409,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,316. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.24. 5,222,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

See Also