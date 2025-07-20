Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TSCO opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,880. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.