TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,741.28. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $175,291. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 237.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

