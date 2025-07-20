Truist Financial Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $58.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $151,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 937 shares in the company, valued at $56,791.57. The trade was a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $87,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $48,050,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,101,000 after buying an additional 634,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,594,000 after buying an additional 564,822 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

