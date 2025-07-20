Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 961 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Retirement Solution LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $515.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.79.

MSFT opened at $510.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $514.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

