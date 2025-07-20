UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 114521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

