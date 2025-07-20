UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UiPath alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,968,376 shares in the company, valued at $61,508,494.88. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,117 shares of company stock worth $8,716,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PATH shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $12.55 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.57, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. UiPath’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.