UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,140,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236,270.55. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 70,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $1,218,654.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,344.40. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,826 shares of company stock worth $2,745,314. 8.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

