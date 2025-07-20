United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,362,000 after purchasing an additional 115,681 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,199,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after acquiring an additional 213,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,712,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

