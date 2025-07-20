USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 128,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $565.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $249.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $190,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $134,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $360,149 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

