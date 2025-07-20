Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Head to Head Analysis

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Usio and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usio 1 0 1 0 2.00 Marqeta 0 10 3 0 2.23

Usio presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Marqeta has a consensus price target of $5.55, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. Given Usio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Usio is more favorable than Marqeta.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Usio has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.2% of Usio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Usio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Marqeta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Usio and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usio 3.95% 0.74% 0.12% Marqeta 10.43% 5.11% 3.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Usio and Marqeta”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Usio $82.93 million 0.57 $3.31 million $0.11 16.18 Marqeta $506.99 million 5.29 $27.29 million $0.10 57.30

Marqeta has higher revenue and earnings than Usio. Usio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marqeta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marqeta beats Usio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Usio

Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation. In addition, the company offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. Further, it provides a proprietary web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Additionally, the company offers prepaid and incentive card issuance services; and operates a prepaid core processing platform, as well as provides additional services, such as electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition, and printing and mailing services for various industry verticals, including utilities and financial institutions. It markets and sells ACH products and services primarily through resellers; and prepaid card program directly to government entities, corporations, and to consumers through the internet. The company was formerly known as Payment Data Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Usio, Inc. in June 2019. Usio, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

