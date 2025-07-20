V2 Financial group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V2 Financial group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of V2 Financial group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.7% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 286,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.