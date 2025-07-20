Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

