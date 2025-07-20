Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,103 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,652,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,977,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $128.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

