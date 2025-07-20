Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 117,518 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after buying an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.69 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $290.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

