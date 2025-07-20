Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.59. Verint Systems shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 144,804 shares traded.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 142,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 106,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

