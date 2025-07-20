Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $6.18. Vestas Wind Systems AS shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 38,592 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
