Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $6.18. Vestas Wind Systems AS shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 38,592 shares changing hands.

Get Vestas Wind Systems AS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VWDRY

Vestas Wind Systems AS Trading Up 14.5%

Vestas Wind Systems AS Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.