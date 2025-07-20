Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $16.80. Viasat shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 534,985 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
