Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $16.80. Viasat shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 534,985 shares changing hands.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VSAT

Viasat Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.