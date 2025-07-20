VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 178,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 164,963 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.55.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after buying an additional 1,952,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,871,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,408,000 after purchasing an additional 941,798 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

