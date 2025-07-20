VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 178,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 164,963 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.55.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
