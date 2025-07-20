Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visteon by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visteon from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,925.70. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $109.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

