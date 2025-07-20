Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,506 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,969,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 2,238,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,253,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 1,648,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vodafone Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 1,206,256 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

