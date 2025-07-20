Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Buy

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $295.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.44. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

