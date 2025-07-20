Westmount Partners LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

