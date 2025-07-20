Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,057 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.31%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

