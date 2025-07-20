Xponance Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

FTDR stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.28. Frontdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 121.05% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

