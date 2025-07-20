Xponance Inc. Acquires 586 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 559,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $31.03.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,626.12. The trade was a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verra Mobility

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.