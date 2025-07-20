Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,157,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282,885 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 188,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

