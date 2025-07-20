Xponance Inc. Buys 821 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,571.60. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

