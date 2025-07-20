Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 5,565 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,443.84. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,836.20. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,156 shares of company stock valued at $12,119,228 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.80.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

