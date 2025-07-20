Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avista alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Avista by 252.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter worth $224,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Avista Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.