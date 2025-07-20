Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

ICUI stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.92 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308. This represents a 45.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $274,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,795.44. This represents a 80.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

