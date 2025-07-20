Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,280,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after buying an additional 1,396,496 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $51,061,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.05.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,515.04. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $136,532.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 227,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,503.02. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,866 shares of company stock worth $913,042 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

