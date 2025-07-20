Xponance Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Griffon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Griffon Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a return on equity of 114.46% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

