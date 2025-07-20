Xponance Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,720,000 after acquiring an additional 709,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,091,000 after acquiring an additional 706,518 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 494,523 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,351,000 after acquiring an additional 280,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,440,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,657.31. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. This represents a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $177.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.