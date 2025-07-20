Xponance Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGE Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.76 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

