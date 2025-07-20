Xponance Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Down 1.2%

SkyWest stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $1,715,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,404.32. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

